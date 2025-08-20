Mailata (concussion) didn't participate in Philadelphia's practice Tuesday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Mailata will have to clear the league's concussion protocol in order to return to the field, and it's currently unclear when he picked up the injury. The 28-year-old should be good to go for the team's Week 1 matchup versus the Cowboys, and Kendall Lamm will take over for him as the team's top left tackle in practice while Mailate remains sidelined.