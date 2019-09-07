Mailata (lower back) has officially been ruled out of Sunday's season opener against the Redskins, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Mailata is reportedly week-to-week, so we will wait to see what type of participation he has at practice ahead of Week 2. He is expected to provide depth at tackle this season.

