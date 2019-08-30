Mailata didn't play in Thursday's preseason game against the Jets due to a lower-back injury, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.

Mailata was held out of practice earlier this week due to the injury and was unable to recover in time for the preseason finale. Coach Doug Pederson said after the game he would know more about the injury Friday.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 7.0

    With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 7.0

    Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    TE Tiers 7.0

    You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...