site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: eagles-jordan-mailata-placed-on-covid-19-list | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Eagles' Jordan Mailata: Placed on COVID-19 list
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Mailata was placed on the Eagles' reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.
The reserve offensive lineman missed almost all of last season due to a back injury and will now be subject to NFL protocol pertaining to COVID-19.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.