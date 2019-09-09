Mailata (lower back) is expected to remain out multiple weeks, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.

Mailata's injury is considered short-term and he's fully expected to return to the field during the regular season, but an exact timetable for his recovery remains undisclosed. When healthy he'll provide the Eagles with key depth at tackle.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories