Eagles' Jordan Mailata: Sitting out Week 17
Mailata (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Washington.
It's yet another hit to the Eagles' depleted offensive line. Brett Toth is expected to start at left tackle for the season finale. Mailata has one year remaining on his rookie contract.
