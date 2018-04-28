Eagles' Jordan Mailata: Surprise pick in Philadelphia

The Eagles selected Mailata in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 233rd overall.

Philadelphia went off the beaten path for its final pick of this year's draft, nabbing one of the more unique players in the class. Mailata is a native Australian who has never played American football. He's also a former professional rugby player in Australia and happens to be 6-foot-8 and 346 pounds. The Eagles will test him out at tackle and his career path over the next few months will be the most interesting of any prospect to get drafted in the seventh round.