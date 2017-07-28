Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Appears hampered despite participation
Matthews is practicing in full Friday for a second straight day, but he doesn't appear to be at full strength, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
While healthy enough to practice, Matthews is apparently still dealing with lingering effects from the knee tendinitis that's bothered him since training camp last year. This may be an ongoing issue throughout the season, as it isn't serious enough to require surgery but also doesn't seem to be healing properly with rest. Matthews sat out most of the offseason program and may have his workload managed in training camp. He's still expected to man the slot in three-wide formations, but the Eagles have also been giving scatback Donnel Pumphrey plenty of first-team reps from the slot, according to Berman. If the team likes what it sees from Pumphrey and fellow rookie Mack Hollins during training camp, Matthews could become a trade target heading into the final season of his rookie contract.
