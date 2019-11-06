Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Back in Philadelphia
Matthews signed a contract with the Eagles on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Matthews worked out for the Eagles on Tuesday after having been cut by the 49ers on Oct. 26, and he now rejoins the team that initially selected him in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. The 27-year-old spent four of the previous six seasons with the Eagles. With DeSean Jackson (abdomen) on IR and Alshon Jeffery nursing an ankle injury, it's possible that Matthews could play an immediate role in Philadelphia's offense.
