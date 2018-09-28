Matthews (hamstring) has been removed from the final injury report for Sunday's game in Tennessee.

An early report had Matthews listed as questionable, but it turns out the Eagles have cleared him to play. He may slide back to a minimal role after serving as the No. 3 wideout last week, as the Eagles seem to expect Alshon Jeffery (illness, shoulder) to make his long-awaited 2018 debut.

