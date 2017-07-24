Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Could be limited in training camp
Matthews (knee) could be limited during the outset of training camp, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Matthews is battling a case of tendinitis in his left knee, an issue that forced him from participating in parts of the Eagles' offseason program. While it wouldn't be ideal for him to miss out on valuable practice time during training camp, Matthews' restrictions could allow newly acquired wideouts Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith, as well as embattled 2014 first-rounder Nelson Agholor, to receive more reps than they would've otherwise.
More News
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Expects to be ready for camp•
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Still nursing injury at minicamp•
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Still dealing with knee issue•
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Dealing with knee tendinitis•
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Not quite at full health•
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Can settle in as full-time slot target•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Fantasy Football Podcast 7/21
Let’s break down some bust candidates at the running back position. Who should you be concerned...
-
How does Bryant's return shape Steelers?
Ben Roethlisberger already had elite weaponry in Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, but Martavis...
-
Projecting Joe Mixon
The Bengals rookie running back should lead the team in all the stats that matter for Fantasy...
-
How does Williams' back change Chargers?
With rookie Mike Williams' status very much up in the air heading into training camp, what...
-
Browns' offense not one to ignore
It's fun to poke fun at the Browns but Heath Cummings says they have some serious breakout...
-
Will the Panthers retool the offense?
Cam Newton is coming off of down year and a shoulder surgery. Will he mesh with his new we...