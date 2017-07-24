Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Could be limited in training camp

Matthews (knee) could be limited during the outset of training camp, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Matthews is battling a case of tendinitis in his left knee, an issue that forced him from participating in parts of the Eagles' offseason program. While it wouldn't be ideal for him to miss out on valuable practice time during training camp, Matthews' restrictions could allow newly acquired wideouts Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith, as well as embattled 2014 first-rounder Nelson Agholor, to receive more reps than they would've otherwise.