Matthews could have an immediate role in the Philadelphia offense, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

The Eagles officially announced the contract Monday morning, after Matthews agreed to rejoin the team last week. It will be his third stint in Philadelphia, with the most recent being 14 games last season (20 catches for 300 yard and two TDs on 28 targets). Matthews played just three snaps during his time with the 49ers earlier this year, but he could have a top-three role for the Eagles, considering Nelson Agholor, Mack Hollins and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside all rank among the least productive WRs in the league on a per-snap basis. Matthews could take outside snaps from Hollins and Arcega-Whitesid or inside work from Agholor.