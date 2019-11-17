Play

Matthews is active for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

With Alshon Jeffery (ankle) out of the lineup, his 6.9 targets per game are up for grabs. Having said that, the quartet of Nelson Agholor, Matthews, Mack Hollins and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside don't exactly inspire confidence. Matthews himself has logged just three offensive snaps this season in one appearance with the 49ers. In his previous stint with the Eagles last year, he hauled in 20 of 28 targets for 300 yards and two TDs in 14 contests.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories