Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Finds end zone in win
Matthews caught one of two targets for a four-yard touchdown in Monday night's 28-13 defeat of Washington.
Matthews caught a short pass on the second play of the fourth quarter and tumbled into the end zone for his first touchdown since Week 4. His 21 snaps in the contest represent a 50-percent increase over his past two games, but the 26-year-old still finished a distant fourth amongst receivers in terms of playing time. He remains a deep-league desperation play heading into a Week 14 matchup at Dallas.
More News
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Sees one target•
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Makes three catches in loss•
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Plays more snaps than Tate•
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Loses starting spot•
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Delivers 93 yards in Week 8•
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Not targeted in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Sneak Preview
Get a sneak peek at Dave Richard's Week 14 preview before waivers run.
-
Week 14 Big Questions
What are the biggest issues for Fantasy owners going into Week 14? Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Week 13 streaming options
It's not a great week for streaming, unless you play on a site where Jaylen Samuels is eligible...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Week 13 was a bit of a mess for Fantasy players, and now we're left to pick up the pieces....
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...