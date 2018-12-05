Matthews caught one of two targets for a four-yard touchdown in Monday night's 28-13 defeat of Washington.

Matthews caught a short pass on the second play of the fourth quarter and tumbled into the end zone for his first touchdown since Week 4. His 21 snaps in the contest represent a 50-percent increase over his past two games, but the 26-year-old still finished a distant fourth amongst receivers in terms of playing time. He remains a deep-league desperation play heading into a Week 14 matchup at Dallas.

