Matthews caught two of three pass attempts in Thursday's 34-13 win over the Giants.

The five-year pro saw the third-most snaps among Eagles' receivers and the three targets tied his season high. Zach Ertz, Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor dominated Carson Wentz's attention as usual, and the trio will continue to do so as long as they are healthy, leaving Matthews only a minimal role in the offense.