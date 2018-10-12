Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Hauls in two passes in win
Matthews caught two of three pass attempts in Thursday's 34-13 win over the Giants.
The five-year pro saw the third-most snaps among Eagles' receivers and the three targets tied his season high. Zach Ertz, Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor dominated Carson Wentz's attention as usual, and the trio will continue to do so as long as they are healthy, leaving Matthews only a minimal role in the offense.
More News
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Makes just one catch in loss•
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Sees bump in playing time•
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Cleared to play Week 4•
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Questionable for Week 4•
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Limited in practice•
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Gets 40 percent snap share•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 6 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 6, including some guys who...
-
TNF review: Barkley's not enough
Saquon Barkley has been as good as advertised, and it hasn't been enough for the Giants. Chris...