Matthews is expected to serve as one of the Eagles' starting receivers Sunday against the Seahawks with both Alshon Jeffery (ankle) and Nelson Agholor (knee) inactive for the contest, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The Eagles haven't announced their starting lineup for Week 12, but Matthews (85 percent offensive snap share, one catch for six yards on six targets) and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (25 percent, one catch for 29 yards on one target) trailed only a healthy Agholor in terms of usage in the Week 11 loss to the Patriots. Though Matthews saw a big role right off the bat in his first game since re-signing with Philadelphia, Kaye notes that coach Doug Pederson didn't give the veteran a ringing endorsement for his performance against New England. Matthews will get a shot at redemption out of necessity, as the remaining options at receiver (Arcega-Whiteside, Mack Hollins and Greg Ward) have just 13 catches between them this season. While Matthews could garner a decent share of targets, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia speculates the Eagles will make ample use of 12 personnel (two tight ends), meaning that Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert may end up profiling as the team's top pass catchers.