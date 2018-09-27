Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Limited in practice
Matthews was listed as a limited participant at Thursday's practice due to a hamstring injury.
Matthews signed with the Eagles last Wednesday and quickly captured a key role in the team's receiver rotation, finishing with two catches for 21 yards while playing 33 of 82 offensive snaps in a Week 3 win over the Colts. He may have also picked up the injury in his season debut, though it's worth noting that Matthews battled a hamstring issue while attending training camp with the Patriots before he was cut in early August. If Matthews is able to upgrade to a full practice Friday, he should be cleared to suit up Week 4 against the Colts, though he might see his snap count take a hit if Alshon Jeffery (shoulder/illness) is also active for the contest.
