Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Limited to start camp

According to coach Doug Pederson, Matthews (knee) will be limited to start training camp, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Matthews missed the final three weeks of Philly's offseason program while dealing with tendinitis in his left knee. As the Eagles open training camp this week, Matthews is apparently still dealing with some discomfort, which will restrict his activity level early on. Compared to new wideouts Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith, though, Matthews at least has a year of experience with quarterback Carson Wentz, making his occasional absences a bit easier to swallow.