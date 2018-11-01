Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Loses starting spot
Matthews stands to lose playing time as the result of the Golden Tate trade, Graham Foley of the Eagles' official site reports.
Matthews is probably the most negatively-affected Philadelphia receiver by this trade, as he's coming off a start that produced a season-high four catches for 93 yards in Week 8. The 26-year-old was barely playing half the team's snaps prior to the trade anyway and had no more than two catches in any of his five prior games this year. Any potential added fantasy value he seemed to be accruing just took a major hit.
