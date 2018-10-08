Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Makes just one catch in loss
Matthews caught his lone target for four yards in Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Vikings.
A week after catching a 56-yard touchdown and playing 47 snaps, Matthews was on the field for just 22 plays Sunday. The 26-year-old remains buried on the Eagles' receiving depth chart as seven other pass-catchers saw as many or more targets as he did. The Vanderbilt product will try for more Week 5 against the Giants.
More News
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Sees bump in playing time•
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Cleared to play Week 4•
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Questionable for Week 4•
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Limited in practice•
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Gets 40 percent snap share•
-
Jordan Matthews: Return to Philadelphia official•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Week 6 Fantasy waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Carson and Davis?
Running back committees have become our reality in Fantasy Football. Heath Cummings dissects...
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...