Matthews caught his lone target for four yards in Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Vikings.

A week after catching a 56-yard touchdown and playing 47 snaps, Matthews was on the field for just 22 plays Sunday. The 26-year-old remains buried on the Eagles' receiving depth chart as seven other pass-catchers saw as many or more targets as he did. The Vanderbilt product will try for more Week 5 against the Giants.