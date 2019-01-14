Matthews brought in one of two targets for a 37-yard touchdown in the Eagles' 20-14 divisional-round playoff loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Matthews struck early, getting loose downfield and making a nifty over-the-shoulder scoring grab to put the Eagles on the board just over four minutes into the contest. That was the extent of his highlights, however, as the Philadelphia passing game was mostly quiet after the first quarter. The 26-year-old returned to he franchise that made him a 2014 second-round pick after a summer release by the Patriots, generating a 20-300-2 line across 14 games as a complementary option in the offense. Matthews will be an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year, and it remains to be seen if the team will have interest in bringing him back into the fold.