Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Makes three catches in loss
Matthews caught three of four targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 48-7 loss to the Saints.
Matthews' first target came on a deep ball that fell incomplete on the Eagles' opening drive, but he'd haul in one per quarter after that. On a down day for the Eagles, Matthews still managed his typical production and now has three catches and 40 yards or less in back-to-back games. The good news for the 26-year-old and his fantasy owners is that starter Nelson Agholor did not make a catch in the contest on just two targets, so perhaps the fifth-year receiver will earn more playing time going forward, starting with a divisional matchup against the Giants in Week 12.
More News
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Plays more snaps than Tate•
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Loses starting spot•
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Delivers 93 yards in Week 8•
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Not targeted in loss•
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Hauls in two passes in win•
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Makes just one catch in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 reactions, early waivers
Did we see the start of a new era in Baltimore? Fantasy owners definitely need to take notice...
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...