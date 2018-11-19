Matthews caught three of four targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 48-7 loss to the Saints.

Matthews' first target came on a deep ball that fell incomplete on the Eagles' opening drive, but he'd haul in one per quarter after that. On a down day for the Eagles, Matthews still managed his typical production and now has three catches and 40 yards or less in back-to-back games. The good news for the 26-year-old and his fantasy owners is that starter Nelson Agholor did not make a catch in the contest on just two targets, so perhaps the fifth-year receiver will earn more playing time going forward, starting with a divisional matchup against the Giants in Week 12.