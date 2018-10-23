Matthews played 29 of 67 snaps in Sunday's 21-17 loss to Carolina but did not see a single pass attempt thrown his way.

Matthews saw his typical workload as he now been on the field for between 22-33 snaps in four out of the five games he's appeared in this season. In that time, the 26-year-old has yet to see more than three targets in a game and has only surpassed 26 yards once. Things likely won't get any easier in London against Jacksonville in Week 8.