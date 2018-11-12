Matthews played 37 of 62 snaps (60 percent) on offense in Sunday's 27-20 loss to Dallas, catching three of three targets for 40 yards, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Matthews held on to the No. 3 receiver job for at least one more week, as coach Doug Pederson wasn't comfortable using Golden Tate (18 snaps) when the Eagles went uptempo. It's only a matter of time before Matthews fall back to the fourth spot at wide receiver -- quite possibly as soon as Week 11 at New Orleans.