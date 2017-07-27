Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Practices in full Thursday
Matthews (knee) was a full participant at Thursday's practice, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
The tendinitis in Matthews' left knee has been a concern since last year's training camp, but if his activity level on the field Thursday was any indication, he's barely bothered by the ailment at the moment. In particular, he corralled a deep touchdown pass from backup quarterback Nick Foles by outleaping a defensive back. There's always a chance that the ailment emerges in the future, but for now, Matthews appears to be clear of any health concern.
