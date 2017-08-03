Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Practicing every day
Matthews (knee) has yet to miss a training camp practice and says he feels a bit better with each passing day, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Matthews' left knee has bothered him on and off since training camp last year, most recently holding him out for most of OTAs and all of June minicamp. While he reportedly didn't quite look like his usual self at the beginning of training camp, he seems to be trending in the right direction. Matthews figures to fill his usual role in the slot, albeit with a likely drop off from last year's 8.4 targets per game, after the Eagles signed Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) and Torrey Smith in the offseason. There's also some concern Nelson Agholor could cut into Matthews' workload, as the 2015 first-round pick drew strong reviews throughout the offseason program and into the first week of camp.
