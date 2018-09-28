Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Questionable for Week 4
Matthews (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Tennessee, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Matthews caught two passes for 21 yards in his return to the Eagles last week, but he may have aggravated the hamstring injury that contributed to New England's decision to release him back in August. Whatever the case, Matthews may drop down to No. 4 on the depth chart even if he ends up playing, as the Eagles hope to have Alshon Jeffery (shoulder, illness) available for the first time this season.
