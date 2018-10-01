Matthews played 60 percent of the snaps on offense in Sunday's 26-23 loss to Tennessee, catching one pass for a 56-yard touchdown on three targets.

Alshon Jeffery's return seemed to hint at a reduction in playing time, but the Eagles instead chose to remove Kamar Aiken (nine snaps) from the offense while leaving Matthews as the No. 3 wide receiver. Given what he did with his lone reception, we can expect to see a similar alignment Week 5 against Minnesota. Matthews still doesn't have the easiest path to targets, as Jeffery, Nelson Agholor and Zach Ertz figure to dominate Carson Wentz's attention.