Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Sees bump in playing time
Matthews played 60 percent of the snaps on offense in Sunday's 26-23 loss to Tennessee, catching one pass for a 56-yard touchdown on three targets.
Alshon Jeffery's return seemed to hint at a reduction in playing time, but the Eagles instead chose to remove Kamar Aiken (nine snaps) from the offense while leaving Matthews as the No. 3 wide receiver. Given what he did with his lone reception, we can expect to see a similar alignment Week 5 against Minnesota. Matthews still doesn't have the easiest path to targets, as Jeffery, Nelson Agholor and Zach Ertz figure to dominate Carson Wentz's attention.
More News
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Cleared to play Week 4•
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Questionable for Week 4•
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Limited in practice•
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Gets 40 percent snap share•
-
Jordan Matthews: Return to Philadelphia official•
-
Jordan Matthews: Spotted at Eagles' practice facility Tuesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe it or not: Ridley over Julio?
Week 4 brought another wild week of football, what should you believe?
-
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4