Matthews failed to catch his lone target in Sunday's 25-22 win over the Giants.

Matthews played only 14 of 65 offensive snaps, firmly finishing fourth among Eagles wide receivers. The 26-year-old has seen 14 offensive snaps each of the last two weeks, as the acquisition of Golden Tate has unsurprisingly cut into his already limited opportunities. Matthews did see more snaps than Tate in his first game with the team against the Cowboys, but he's now clearly the No. 4 option on the depth chart.

