Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Supported by head coach

Eagles coach Doug Pederson doesn't expect Matthews to have his role reduced this season, Dave Zangaro of CSN Philadelphia reports.

The training-camp buzz surrounding Nelson Agholor has led to speculation Matthews could lose his regular job in the slot or even be traded to another team. Pederson hinted that a better solution would be using Agholor both outside and from the slot, perhaps serving as the top backup to each of Matthews, Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith. There's still far more competition for targets than in the past two seasons, so even if Matthews does indeed retain his role, he's unlikely to approach last year's lofty mark of 8.4 targets per game.