Matthews caught one of his six targets for six yards in Sunday's 17-10 loss to New England.

Despite being unable to connect much with Carson Wentz, Matthews saw the second-most targets among Eagles wide receivers behind only to Nelson Agholor's nine. Matthews also saw 64 snaps, twice what J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Mack Hollins managed combined. With Alshon Jeffery (ankle) uncertain for Week 12 against the Seahawks, Matthews could see a similar workload for at least another game.