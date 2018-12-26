Matthews caught two of three passes for 13 total yards during Sunday's 32-30 win over the Texans.

St. Nick (Foles) was dealing, but was light on the deliveries to the Matthews household. The veteran target caught multiple passes for the first time in a month, but still has not managed to top 15 total yards since Week 11. The season finale, with the playoffs on the line, will be a Week 13 rematch against Washington, a solid pass defense that surrendered a four-yard touchdown reception to Matthews in the teams' initial matchup.