Eagles' Josh Adams: Adds 32 yards
Adams rushed for 33 yards on four carries and lost a yard on two catches during Thursday's 5-0 loss to the Browns.
Adams has dealt with a foot injury through camp, which has made it tough for the locally born undrafted free agent to take hold of a more certain role. When he has played this preseason, he's picked up 63 yards on 10 carries -- a whopping 6.3 yards per carry. A lot of Thursday was about sorting out the bottom of the running-back depth chart for Philadelphia. Adams, Wendell Smallwood, and Matt Jones -- fumble aside -- all flashed potential. Adams' roster spot figures to be down-to-the-wire decision, which should tell you about how to look at him early this season.
