Eagles' Josh Adams: Back practicing Tuesday
Adams (shoulder) participated in OTAs on Tuesday, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Adams underwent surgery on the labrum in his shoulder in January and was originally given a recovery timetable of six months. With the end of that timetable approaching, Adams is officially back on the practice field in some capacity. A return to full strength can't come soon enough for Adams, as he'll have to fight hard for a spot on the Eagles' 53-man roster with the team currently boasting a loaded backfield.
More News
-
Eagles' Josh Adams: Needs to compete for roster spot•
-
Eagles' Josh Adams: Recovering from shoulder surgery•
-
Eagles' Josh Adams: Loses appeal after Howard trade•
-
Eagles' Josh Adams: Could end up on roster bubble•
-
Eagles' Josh Adams: Fails to see field in playoff loss•
-
Eagles' Josh Adams: Non-factor in Sunday's game plan•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Cooper 'main vein' of Dallas pass attack
Amari Cooper's Fantasy value improved after being traded to the Cowboys last season. Jamey...
-
What to know from rookie camps
How much can you take away from non-contact rookie minicamps? You make the call on some of...
-
Five underrated rookies for 2019
Jamey Eisenberg has five under-the-radar rookies who could make an impact in re-draft leagues...
-
14-team mock: Making sacrifices
In our latest non-PPR mock draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the challenge of trying to fill...
-
Best Ball ADP Review
Heath Cummings takes a look at best-ball ADP since the NFL draft and comes up with some of...