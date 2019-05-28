Adams (shoulder) participated in OTAs on Tuesday, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Adams underwent surgery on the labrum in his shoulder in January and was originally given a recovery timetable of six months. With the end of that timetable approaching, Adams is officially back on the practice field in some capacity. A return to full strength can't come soon enough for Adams, as he'll have to fight hard for a spot on the Eagles' 53-man roster with the team currently boasting a loaded backfield.

