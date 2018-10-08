Adams lost a yard on his only carry in Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Vikings.

The play was Adams' only offensive snap of the game. On the bright side for the rookie, he is now in line to see more work with Jay Ajayi done for the year with a torn ACL. Any potential workload is likely to depend on the health of Darren Sproles (hamstring) and Corey Clement, who was active for Week 5 in case of emergency but did not play a snap as he continues to recover from a quad injury.