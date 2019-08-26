Eagles' Josh Adams: Could be let go
Adams could be waived by the Eagles when it comes time to make roster cuts, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.
Adams paced the Eagles in rushing last season with 511 yards, with the next highest total being Wendell Smallwood's 364 yards. Since then, of course, Philadelphia traded for Jordan Howard in March and drafted Miles Sanders in the second round of the draft in April. Rosenblatt also notes that Adams has improved in areas that he struggled with last season, primarily pass-catching and short-yardage running. While the improvements don't help his case in Philadelphia, it could make the 22-year-old a viable candidate for a backup or depth role with another squad.
