Adams may need to compete for his roster spot in 2019, Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94 WIP Sports Radio reports.

While the Eagles haven't made any additions to their backfield through the first few days of the league year, they still figure to search for upgrades in the free-agent bargain bin and the upcoming draft. Adams enjoyed a nice stretch as the team's lead runner late in his rookie season until he fell out of favor during the playoffs with just one touch in two games. He's subject to a wide range of outcomes in 2019, with potential to reprise the lead role or fall off the team entirely. Such is life for an undrafted running back who hasn't displayed any value in the passing game.