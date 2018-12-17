Eagles' Josh Adams: Deals with injury
Adams (back) rushed 15 times for 28 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-23 win over the Rams.
Adams was forced to leave the contest on two separate occasions due to a back injury, and while he was able to return both times, it certainly cost him a few opportunities. The touchdown helped salvage what would have been an otherwise poor fantasy performance for the second consecutive week. Adams' recent struggles combined with Wendell Smallwood's (10 carries for 48 yards and two touchdowns) re-emergence and Darren Sproles' recent return (six touches Sunday) have the backfield situation in Philadelphia looking like a timeshare heading into Week 16's matchup with the Texans.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 reactions and early waivers
Week 15 Sunday was filled with heroics and heartbreak, especially from running backs. Dave...
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15