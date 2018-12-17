Adams (back) rushed 15 times for 28 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-23 win over the Rams.

Adams was forced to leave the contest on two separate occasions due to a back injury, and while he was able to return both times, it certainly cost him a few opportunities. The touchdown helped salvage what would have been an otherwise poor fantasy performance for the second consecutive week. Adams' recent struggles combined with Wendell Smallwood's (10 carries for 48 yards and two touchdowns) re-emergence and Darren Sproles' recent return (six touches Sunday) have the backfield situation in Philadelphia looking like a timeshare heading into Week 16's matchup with the Texans.

