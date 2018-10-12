Eagles' Josh Adams: Doesn't see field in win
Adams saw no offensive snaps in Thursday's 34-13 win over the Giants.
Despite the loss of Jay Ajayi (knee) for the year and Darren Sproles' continued absence due to a hamstring, Adams still saw no work behind Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood. The undrafted rookie has seen just nine total snaps on offense in his three games this season, and with the team exploring trade options to reinforce their banged-up running back corps, it seems unlikely Adams will get many opportunities unless another injury strikes. The 21-year-old did see a season-high 16 snaps on special teams, however.
