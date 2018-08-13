Adams left Monday's practice early accompanied by trainers after limping off the field with an apparent leg injury, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Adams sustained the injury after being tackled near the goal line following a catch and run, though the severity of his issue remains unclear. The undrafted rookie out of Notre Dame missed practice in May due to a hairline fracture in his foot, so there's a chance this incident could be related.

More News
Our Latest Stories