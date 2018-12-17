Eagles' Josh Adams: Exits with back injury
Adams left Sunday's game against the Rams with a back injury and is questionable to return, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.
Adams was evaluated for an unspecified injury during the first half, but he was quickly cleared to return and didn't miss much time. He left again early in the third quarter, clearing the way for Wendell Smallwood to score a nine-yard touchdown shortly thereafter. Smallwood and Darren Sproles will split snaps in the backfield if Adams can't rejoin the contest.
