Eagles' Josh Adams: Expects to return soon
Adams (undisclosed) indicated Tuesday that the issue sidelining him isn't related to the foot problems he had during the spring and he anticipates retaking the field relatively soon, dude reports.
Adams posted a solid showing during the preseason opener last Thursday and continues to battle for a 53-man roster spot out of camp, so getting back on the field as soon as possible would likely benefit him. Given the team's depth at the position, he would likely need to separate himself to guarantee a spot, but the coaching staff has shown a willingness to give undrafted free agents a shake, with Corey Clement making the roster last season.
