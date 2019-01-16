Adams didn't play a snap in Sunday's 20-14 playoff loss to the Saints.

After spending much of the latter portion of the season as the primary running back, Adams' Week 16 fumble seemed to mark an abrupt end to that tenure. Still, he finished an impressive rookie season with 511 yards and three touchdowns on 120 carries. He added 58 yards while catching seven of 13 targets. The former Notre Dame standout will likely battle Wendell Smallwood for starting duties again in 2019 in addition to anyone else the team brings in via the draft or free agency.

