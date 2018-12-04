Adams rushed 20 times for 85 yards in Monday night's 28-13 win over the Redskins.

Adams was largely held in check during the first half, but chipped away at Washington's run defense while Philadelphia nursed a lead in the second half. In the end, he averaged over 4.0 yards per carry for a sixth straight game and garnered at least 20 carries for the second week in a row. While Darren Sproles finally returned from injury to score a 14-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter, his four carries for 22 yards did little to impinge on Adams' workload, keeping the rookie's value steady heading into Week 14's matchup versus the Cowboys.

