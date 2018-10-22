Adams rushed four times for 17 yards in Sunday's 21-17 loss to Carolina.

Adams tied his season high in offensive snaps with eight which says a lot about the kind of playing time he's been getting. In contrast, Wendell Smallwood saw 35 and Corey Clement got 25. The rookie was the Eagles' most effective runner on the day, however, so perhaps that will earn him more of a role in London Week 8 against Jacksonville.

