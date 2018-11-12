Eagles' Josh Adams: Headed for more work
Coach Doug Pederson said Adams will get more carries going forward, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Adams made a strong case for himself with 16 carries for 108 yards the past two games, while Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood still aren't having much luck on the ground. It makes sense for Pederson to give the undrafted rookie more work, but a Week 11 road matchup with the Saints could make things tricky in the immediate future. Riding an eight game-winning streak, the Saints have allowed just 3.7 yards per carry and 80 rushing yards per game, compared to 8.8 yards per pass attempt and 296 passing yards per game.
