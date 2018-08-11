Eagles' Josh Adams: Impresses in debut
Adams rushed six times for 30 yards and caught two pass attempts for 11 yards in Thursday's 31-14 loss to Pittsburgh.
With the performance, Adams may have vaulted to the top of the heap of players competing for the fourth running back spot on the Eagles' roster. The undrafted rookie took advantage of the fact that Donnel Pumphrey and Matt Jones were sidelined while Wendell Smallwood had a bad fumble. Should the former Notre Dame star latch on to the role, he could become an intriguing option in fantasy given the injury and age-related questions surrounding Jay Ajayi and Darren Sproles.
