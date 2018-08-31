Eagles' Josh Adams: Inefficient in preseason finale
Adams rushed 13 times for 27 yards during Thursday's preseason finale against the Jets.
The Eagles like what they have in Adams, and it's not hard to see why -- the rookie runs angry yet remains patient and seems to have above-average vision to find running lanes downfield. While his stat line wasn't all that great Thursday, it may not matter in the long run as Adams has looked superior to fellow depth runner Wendell Smallwood all preseason. With that said, Adams is highly unlikely to see significant action in the regular season unless Jay Ajayi (lower body) continues to miss time.
