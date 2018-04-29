Eagles' Josh Adams: Inks deal with Philadelphia
Adams signed with the Eagles on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Notre Dame standout will likely have to scratch and claw his way onto the 53-man roster given the Eagles' already clustered backfield. The likes of Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement appear to have a firm grasp of the running back duties, but it's important to remember that just one season ago Clement was able to carve out a role with Philadelphia after going undrafted. Adams will have to prove his ability to play on special teams before he can work on defining an offensive role.
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...