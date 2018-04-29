Eagles' Josh Adams: Inks deal with Philadelphia

Adams signed with the Eagles on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Notre Dame standout will likely have to scratch and claw his way onto the 53-man roster given the Eagles' already clustered backfield. The likes of Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement appear to have a firm grasp of the running back duties, but it's important to remember that just one season ago Clement was able to carve out a role with Philadelphia after going undrafted. Adams will have to prove his ability to play on special teams before he can work on defining an offensive role.

