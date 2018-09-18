Eagles' Josh Adams: Joins Philadelphia's roster
The Eagles signed Adams off their practice squad Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
An undrafted rookie out of Notre Dame, Adams made a strong case for a roster spot in the preseason after gathering 90 yards on 23 carries, but the Eagles' ample backfield depth resulted in him falling on the wrong side of the cut. After going unclaimed off waivers, Adams earned a spot on the Eagles' practice squad, and will now make his way to the active roster with Darren Sproles (hamstring) uncertain to be ready for the team's Week 3 matchup with the Colts. Even if Adams is able to avoid the inactive list in Week 3, he'll likely have a tough time finding snaps on offense behind Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement.
